/India offers help to Switzerland on racism; rejects claims on minorities

India sharply rebuked Switzerland at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday (September 10), dismissing Swiss criticism of its minority rights and media freedoms as “surprising, shallow, and ill-informed. Indian diplomat at India's permanent mission in Geneva, Kshitij Tyagi said that "Switzerland should avoid wasting the Council’s time with narratives that are blatantly false and do not do justice to the reality of India".
The Indian diplomat offered to help the country to deal with issues like racism. He pointed out that the European country "should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination, and xenophobia" and as the "world’s largest, most diverse, and vibrant democracy with a civilizational embrace of pluralism, India remains ready to help Switzerland address these concerns".
Switzerland Diplomat Michael Meier had earlier said that they call on the Indian government to take "effective measures to protect minorities and to uphold the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of the media". The diplomat clubbed India, with Serbia, Turkiye and Syria.
The Swiss comments come just ahead of implementation of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) trade agreement. The agreement is between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein and aims to boost trade, investment, and economic cooperation, with a focus on mutual market access and sustainable development. TEPA eliminates or reduces tariffs on 92.2% of EFTA’s tariff lines and 99.6% of India’s, covering 98% of India’s exports to EFTA.