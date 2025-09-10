/'Recycled falsehood': India slams Pakistan at UNHRC, rips apart its 'stale propaganda' on Kashmir

India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for peddling a false narrative and spreading propaganda. Speaking at the 57th session of the UNHRC, Kshitij Tyagi, India's First Secretary at the UN Mission in Geneva, said that Islamabad is a habitual liar and stressed that Pakistan should look within before talking about others. Tyagi dismissed Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir as a habitual attempt to internationalise India’s internal matters. “A dump truck is an apt metaphor for a state that continues to deposit recycled falsehoods and stale propaganda in the Council,” he said, drawing attention to Pakistan’s repeated interventions targeting India.

Tyagi stressed that Pakistan, while attempting to lecture others, should first address its own grave human rights record. He highlighted the persecution of minorities, clampdown on press freedom, and the deteriorating security situation in Pakistan, which has faced increasing violence from extremist groups.

Reaffirming India’s position on Kashmir, Tyagi reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh remain integral parts of India, and any attempt to misrepresent facts would not alter this reality. “India will continue to protect its citizens with unwavering resolve,” he stated, underlining New Delhi’s commitment to safeguarding national security and sovereignty. The Indian diplomat also underscored that Pakistan’s repeated misuse of UN platforms undermines the credibility of the Council. “The Council is meant to address serious human rights challenges, not to serve as a platform for a country that engages in cross-border terrorism and shelters UN-designated terrorists,” he remarked.

