/‘Gen Z movement hijacked’: Nepal youth disassociates itself from violence and vandalism

A day after widespread protests broke out in Nepal, which claimed at least 23 lives, youth groups ‘Gen Z Nepal’, ‘Hami Nepal’ and ‘How to Desh Bikas’ groups have dissociated with the violence. The protests have been dubbed as ‘Gen Z’ protests in Nepal, and have now brought groups to the fore, saying ‘this is not us’ and ‘Gen Z movement hijacked’ is now gaining traction online, as quoted. What began as an outrage triggered by a social media ban, which was viewed as censorship, has now left the Himalayan country burning. The protest was later expanded to a larger fight against corruption and economic disparity. From the parliament building to the Supreme Court, agitated demonstrators barged in to vandalise both public and private properties. This violence included assaults on both current ministers and former ministers, who once held office.