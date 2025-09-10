/PM Modi hold talks with Italian counterpart Meloni; discuss Ukraine war, push for India-EU trade pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 10) held a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to review key global and bilateral issues. Their discussion focused on advancing the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with PM Modi expressing gratitude for Italy’s consistent backing of the deal. The two leaders also exchanged views on efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and the progress of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), a major infrastructure initiative designed to boost connectivity between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

“Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. Thanked PM Meloni for Italy’s proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative,” PM Modi posted on X after the call. He also appreciated Italy’s active support in pushing forward the India-EU trade pact and enhancing regional links through the IMEEC framework.

Add WION as a Preferred Source