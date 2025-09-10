/'India condemns violation of sovereignty': PM Modi issues stern response against Israeli attack in Doha, bats for peace and dialogue

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Sep 10) said that he spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed his “deep concerns” condemning the Israeli attack in Doha. This comes a day after the Israeli military launched an airstrike in the country’s capital, claiming that it was targeting “the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation.”

In a statement on X, PM Modi said, “Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar.”

He further urged resolution of the issues in the Middle East through dialogue and diplomacy, calling for de-escalation. He also stated India’s firm stance to support peace and stability in the region and against terrorism.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Indian prime minister said.

Israeli attack on Qatar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday (Sep 9) confirmed targeting senior Hamas leaders in Doha in a military operation. In a statement, Netanyahu said that the attack was carried out “solely by Israel”, without any external coordination or foreign involvement.

Following the attack, US President Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the US was informed about the air strike and Trump’s Middle East envoy was asked to inform Qataris, which he did.

However, shortly after the statement by White House, Qatar denied the claims of being informed about the attack in advance, calling the reports “baseless”. A senior advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister, who also speaks for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that there was no prior warning or heads-up before the explosions hit Doha. In fact, the message from a US official only came through once the blasts had already started, and explosions were heard, he added. This sparks speculations about whether the US betrayed its ally.