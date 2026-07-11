/India-New Zealand Roadmap to 2030: Here's how the strategic partnership benefits Indians | WION Decodes

India and New Zealand have taken a significant step in their ties by elevating the relationship to a Strategic Partnership and unveiling a Roadmap to 2030, setting the stage for deeper cooperation across trade, defence, mobility, and people to people links. This was done as Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit New Zealand in 40 years.

Why New Zealand matters to India

For India, New Zealand is not just another bilateral partner. It is a gateway to Oceania and the Pacific Island countries, a region where strategic competition is growing and where maritime routes matter more than ever. The two countries already share a strong interest in a free, open and rules based Indo Pacific, and that is now being turned into a more structured policy framework.

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Trade is the big economic story

At the centre of the new roadmap is trade. The two sides have set an aspirational target of doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to NZD 7 billion by 2030. They have also backed the conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial free trade agreement, which both governments say should enter into force quickly. For India, this matters because it opens another developed market in the Indo Pacific and gives exporters a fresh route beyond traditional partners.

What sectors are in focus?

The roadmap covers customs cooperation, agriculture, tourism, clean energy, skills, technology and maritime ties. According to the India-New Zealand. The two have agreed to simplify customs processes, push trusted trade, expand cooperation in horticulture, dairy, forestry and animal husbandry, and even encourage direct non stop flights. The two sides are also looking at stronger recognition of seafarer certificates, which can help maritime mobility.

Additionally, the two nations also welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Arrangement on Tourism and "encouraged airlines to commence direct non-stop flights between India and New Zealand."

Under Pillar III of the Roadmap on Trade and Economic Cooperation, both countries agreed to "work towards an aspirational goal of doubling bilateral two-way trade in goods and services to NZD 7 billion (₹35,000 crore) by 2030." The roadmap also states that both sides will "work together on next steps for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement to ensure its early entry into force and effective implementation."

Counter terrorism in focus

Indian PM Modi and his New Zealand counterpart PM Christopher Luxon have also established a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism to institutionalize cooperation, intelligence sharing, and knowledge exchange. Practical cooperation has already been demonstrated through their joint service in Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150), countering narcotics smuggling and illicit maritime activities in the Western Indian Ocean.

New Zealand to support India's Viksit Bharat goal

It further said New Zealand "can support India's Viksit Bharat goal to become a developed country by 2047, including through cooperation in trade, agriculture, skills, innovation, clean energy, sport, and other areas."

The nation has committed to promoting USD 20 billion in private sector investment into India over 15 years.

What opportunities does the India-New Zealand partnership create for Indians?

The agreement creates structured opportunities for Indian students, skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and startups, making it easier to study, work, invest and collaborate between the two countries.

For Indian students

The partnership introduces some of the most significant education and mobility benefits India has secured with any country.

Students graduating from New Zealand institutions will receive extended post-study work rights, with STEM bachelor's and master's graduates eligible for work visas of up to three years, while PhD graduates can stay and work for up to four years.

Indian students will also get to enjoy the right to work at least 20 hours per week while studying, irrespective of future policy changes. Importantly, there are no numerical caps on admissions to recognised New Zealand educational institutions.

The agreement also continues support through the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships Programme, expanding higher education opportunities.

For Indian professionals

The partnership creates a dedicated pathway for skilled Indian workers through a new Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) Visa, allowing up to 5,000 Indian professionals to work in New Zealand at any given time for up to three years.

The programme targets high-demand sectors, including Information Technology, Healthcare, Engineering, Education and Construction.

The agreement also recognises occupations closely associated with India, including AYUSH practitioners, Indian chefs and music teachers, by creating dedicated visa opportunities.

Another major benefit is the push for Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) between professional bodies. These agreements aim to simplify recognition of qualifications, making it easier for Indian professionals to obtain licences and practise in New Zealand.

Young graduates will also benefit from an expanded Working Holiday Scheme, under which 1,000 Indian graduates aged between 18 and 30 will be eligible to live and work in New Zealand for up to one year.

For startups and innovators

The Strategic Partnership also strengthens collaboration between the two countries' startup ecosystems. Indian startups and MSMEs are expected to gain better access to New Zealand's innovation ecosystem, business networks and trade information through the Free Trade Agreement.

Both countries have identified fintech, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies as priority areas for collaboration.

The partnership is further backed by New Zealand's commitment to facilitate USD 20 billion in private sector investment into India over the next 15 years, creating opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, agritech and advanced manufacturing.