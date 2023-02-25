India: Mumbai people neither fit nor healthy, reveals new govt survey

Citizens living in India’s financial capital city Mumbai are neither fit nor healthy, reveals civic body BMC's health department in a STEPS (STEP-wise approach to Surveillance) survey devised by World Health Organisation (WHO). Total 5,199 citizens were surveyed from August to December 2021.

The survey found every third of Mumbaikar has hypertension, while every fifth has diabetes and another 15 per cent are pre-diabetic. Approximately, 8% of the surveyed population have both diabetes and hypertension.

Mumbaikars consume almost double the daily recommended amount of salt. While WHO recommends only 5g salt to be consumed, respondents consume 8.6g of salt.

STEPS survey also showed that one in five respondents has raised levels of cholesterol — a marker of heart disease. Almost 37 per cent in the 18-69 age group have three out of six factors of heart disease.

To remain fit and healthy, doctors advise to do basic exercise and eat healthy like fruits, vegetables etc., but the survey found that 74 per cent of respondents reported no fitness related physical activity in their daily routine.

“We now have a proper health chart of people living in Mumbai. To control hypertension and diabetes, we have started screening people and putting them on treatment. Overweight and obesity are also other common issues that citizens are facing. Our survey found almost 12 per cent of respondents are obese. More women than men are obese in the city,” said Dr Daksha Shah, BMC's joint executive health officer.

Other survey highlights

- 12% consume tobacco daily

- Nine out of 10 Mumbaikars don' eat fruits or vegetables

- 15% surveyed population is pre-diabetic