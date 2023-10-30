India: Massive fire at Bengaluru bus depot engulfs 18 buses. Watch

A major fire broke out near Bengaluru's Veerbhadra Nagar on Monday (Oct 30), resulting in the complete destruction of 18 buses parked at a private depot.

Deputy Director of Fire Service Gurulingaiah informed India Today that the fire, which started earlier in the day, left these 18 vehicles in need of extensive repairs. To address the situation, ten fire engines were dispatched promptly to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or casualties thus far.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos shared on social media

"There were a lot of combustible materials...Cannot point out a reason immediately," the official told India Today.