India: Massive fire at Bengaluru bus depot engulfs 18 buses. Watch
Story highlights
A major fire erupted near Bengaluru's Veerbhadra Nagar, completely destroying 18 buses in a private depot. Deputy Director of Fire Service Gurulingaiah stated that the blaze started during the day, necessitating extensive repairs for the vehicles. Ten fire engines responded promptly, with no reported injuries. The fire's cause remains uncertain, but a short circuit is suspected, and a nearby garage is noteworthy.
A major fire broke out near Bengaluru's Veerbhadra Nagar on Monday (Oct 30), resulting in the complete destruction of 18 buses parked at a private depot.
Deputy Director of Fire Service Gurulingaiah informed India Today that the fire, which started earlier in the day, left these 18 vehicles in need of extensive repairs. To address the situation, ten fire engines were dispatched promptly to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or casualties thus far.
#fire in Bus depot. #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/OY3JmP0Su2— Ashok Varma (@AshokVarmaAA) October 30, 2023
"There were a lot of combustible materials...Cannot point out a reason immediately," the official told India Today.
There are no casualties reported and firefighting teams have already reached the spot.
The origin of the fire remains undetermined, but there is suspicion that a short circuit may have been the contributing factor. Additionally, it's worth noting that a garage is situated in close proximity to the bus depot.
