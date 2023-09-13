India: Married man kills live-in partner; dumps body with wife's help

A 43-year-old married man allegedly killed his live-in partner in Palghar, Maharashtra, by drowning her in a tub of water, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Naina Mahat, had been in a relationship with the accused, Manohar Ravi Shankar Shukla, for five years. Naina, 28, filed a rape case against him at the Waliv and Virar police stations after she learned he was married and refused to marry her, the police told ANI.

Shukla asked Naina to withdraw the case. However, when she refused to do so, he murdered her, as per reports.

"The accused threatened and pressured the woman to withdraw the case. When the woman refused, the man killed her drowning her in a tub of water," the police said.

After the murder, Shukla sought his wife's help, stuffed the body in a suitcase and disposed of Naina's body in a creek in Valsad, Gujarat.

Naina Mahat worked as a makeup artist and hairdresser in the film industry. She lived alone in Sunteck Tower in Naigaon.

Details about the date of the incident are scant. However, the initial probe revealed that the murder occurred in the second week of August.

Naina's family filed a missing person's complaint with the Naigaon Police on August 14, an official stated. Her sister Jaya said she approached the police after she could not reach Naina via phone on August 9.

The building's CCTV footage showed Naina coming and going with a man. Later, her sister told the police the man was Naina's friend, and they were about to get married. Jaya also confirmed that Shukla was forcing Naina to withdraw the case and was threatening to kill her if she disagreed.

During the initial round of questioning, Manohar tried to mislead the police. However, they collected evidence against him and called him again for interrogation. He then confessed to the police and told them how he packed the body in a bag and threw it in Gujarat. "Naina was putting pressure on the accused to leave his wife and children and get married to her. Upset with this, the accused took this extreme step," the police said.

The police arrested Shukla and his wife on Tuesday. They have registered a case against the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With inputs from agencies)