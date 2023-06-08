India: Man kills live-in partner in Mumbai, chops her body into 20 pieces and boils them

A 56-year-old man allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner and chopped her body into 20 pieces in a bid to destroy the evidence. But his attempt to cover up the murder failed miserably as he was later arrested by the police.

The incident took place in India’s western Mumbai city in Maharashtra.

The accused, Manoj Sahani, had been in a relationship with Saraswati Vaidya, 32, since 2014. They were staying at a rented apartment building in Geeta Nagar Phase 7 for the past three years.

The incident sent shockwaves in the city as it reminded them of another bone-chilling murders of Shraddha Walkar and Nikki Yadav, who were allegedly killed by their live-in partners in a similar fashion in Delhi.

On Wednesday evening, cops received a call from the neighbours complaining of a foul smell emanating from the couple’s house.

When the cops reached the flat, Sahani tried to make for a quick run after spotting them. But he was quickly caught. #WATCH | Maharashtra | 32-year-old woman killed by 56-year-old live-in partner | As per Police, the accused Manoj Sahni killed Saraswati Vaidya 3-4 days back and after that, he purchased a tree-cutter to chop her into pieces. Police say that the accused boiled pieces of her body… pic.twitter.com/ilFUfWVOLY — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023 × At the flat, police had found only women’s legs. The accused told the cops that he had disposed of other body parts over the past two to three days. Gory details emerge The man used a tree-cutter to chop her body into 20 pieces. He then boiled her parts in a pressure cooker and filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them. Police said that over 12 to 13 pieces of the woman's body were recovered from the site.

Sahani showed no remorse while admitting that he committed the crime, cops said.

It is suspected that the murder may have taken place on June 4. Though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, neighbours told the police that the couple would often fight.

“In the preliminary inquiry, it seems that the accused, in order to destroy the evidence, chopped the body in pieces. We nabbed the accused while he was trying to leave the building. We are further interrogating him,” said Jayant Bajbale, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

"We believe that Sahani cut the woman’s body into pieces so as to make it easy for him to dispose them of," Bajbale added.

A police officer from Nayanagar Police Station said that they are finding the missing body parts.

Police are yet to file an FIR against the accused, but reports suggest that the Sahani may be charged for murder and destruction of evidence. A forensic team has also been called to collect samples and evidence from the flat.