Residents of several villages in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, have reported alarming cases of sudden and severe hair loss, which resulted in baldness within days for the ones affected, sparking panic in the region.

In response, local authorities launched an urgent investigation into potential water contamination, where they collected samples from local sources for testing.

A health department team began a survey in the villages on Tuesday (Jan 7) after the mysterious illness came to light.

The treatment for the ones affected has begun, said Shegaon health officer Dr. Deepali Bahekar.

“The department has started medical treatment of the patients as per the symptoms, and the advice from skincare specialists is also being taken,” Bahekar said, as per news agency PTI reports.

According to state department officials, over 150 people, which include men, women, and children have been affected.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms include itching on the scalp, followed by complete hair loss within almost three days.

The locals of the affected village are calling this the ‘Baldness Virus'.

The villages where the illness has been reported include Hingna, Bondgaon, Bhota and Pahur Purna.

District health officer Amol Geete, as per Indian media reports, said that in the majority of the cases, the reason behind the hair fall was a fungal infection of the scalp.

“As soon as we got the information, we sent a skin specialist and an epidemiologist to the village for the primary investigation. Around 99 per cent of the cases show a fungal infection of the scalp, due to which people experience hair fall,” Geeta said as per India Today reports.

“We will also test the water to see if there are heavy metals in it, because they boost fungal infection. We will take skin samples of 2 to 4 patients and send them to Akola Medical College for microscopy.”

(With inputs from agencies)