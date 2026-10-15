/Yemen’s govt says PM, cabinet survived Houthi missile attack on presidential palace in Aden

The Yemeni government said on Thursday that Yemen’s prime minister and all cabinet members are safe after a suspected Houthi missile attack on the presidential palace in Aden in an attempt to wipe out the Saudi-backed government. At least five loud explosions were heard near the presidential palace, while a huge cloud of smoke was seen hovering over the complex.

Three local sources said Houthi missiles targeted the Al-Maashiq presidential palace. Four people, including two guards, were killed and 10 others wounded in the attack, government military sources later said.

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said in a social media post on Thursday that Houthis had targeted the al-Maashiq presidential palace in Aden with five missiles.

Attempt to wipe out Yemen’s Saudi-backed govt

The Iran-backed Houthis fired several missiles at the presidential palace complex in the interim capital, Aden, while the prime minister and other ministers were present in an attempt to wipe out Yemen’s Saudi Arabia-backed government.

At least five missiles hit the complex, killing four people, including two guards, according to news reports, citing Yemen’s Information Ministry.

Houthis said the strike on the “Saudi military operations HQ” in Aden was part of their policy of targeting Saudi reinforcements.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the attack was in line with the group’s declared policy of “targeting Saudi military build-ups wherever they are”.

The Houthi military spokesperson renewed a warning to airlines, saying Saudi airports and airspace were unsafe.

‘Destroyed 127 weapons storage sites and launch platforms’

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said the Iran-backed Houthis had tried to strike dozens of airports, ports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Thursday as fighting between the two sides intensified.

The coalition said the escalation posed a threat to civilian infrastructure, while the Houthis renewed their warning that Saudi airspace and airports were unsafe.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said at a press conference that the Houthis had carried out 20 attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh this month. He said the attacks had killed 17 people and wounded 333 others.

Maliki said the Houthis had obtained advanced military technology with support from “regional actors”. He said the weapons included ballistic missiles, drones and fast boats carrying explosives.

He added that the coalition had destroyed 127 weapons storage sites and launch platforms in Yemen’s mountainous regions.

Maliki called on the Houthis to stop operations targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Government forces also said on social media Thursday that the Houthis had fired “several ballistic missiles” at the central city of Marib, which sits in a strategic oil-rich region.

‘Iran encouraging Houthis, arming and training group’

A Saudi foreign ministry official on Thursday accused Iran of encouraging the Houthis in their ongoing fight with the kingdom, adding Tehran continues to arm and train the group.

“Iran continues to arm, train and support the Houthi militia in violation of U.N. security council resolutions,” Rayed Krimly, deputy minister for public diplomacy at the foreign ministry, said during a virtual briefing with reporters.

“We think that the escalation by the Houthis at this latest stage of the conflict is encouraged by Iran,” he added.