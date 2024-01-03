India: Leopard enters home in Gurgaon, rescued after roaming around for five hours

In Gurgaon, an unusual and potentially dangerous wildlife encounter unfolded when a leopard entered a house in Narsinghpur on Wednesday (Jan 3). The incident resulted in a 16-year-old boy sustaining minor injuries from scratches inflicted by the leopard.

Around 8 am, villagers spotted the four-year-old male leopard in Narsinghpur and promptly informed the wildlife authorities.

Wildlife inspector Rajesh Chahal detailed the events, stating that the leopard, initially sighted by villagers, had leaped over walls and entered an under-construction house. After some wandering, it moved to another residence.

Efforts to rescue the leopard

A joint operation involving the forest department and the police ensued. Inspector Aman, SHO of Sector 37 police station, confirmed the involvement of approximately 15 police officers in the operation.

The operation, lasting around five hours, culminated with the successful tranquilisation and rescue of the leopard around 1.30 pm.

The 16-year-old boy who encountered the leopard suffered minor scratches and was promptly taken to a hospital for examination.

Following the successful rescue, a medical officer inspected the feline, confirming its fitness. Plans are underway to release the leopard back into the Aravallis forest area.

Officials revealed that the leopard had been spotted in the area for a month, prompting ongoing monitoring efforts. The region, near forest land, presented challenges in capturing the leopard despite earlier attempts using bait traps.

Human-wildlife conflict has been on the rise. Experts attribute these incidents to habitat loss for animals, indicating a growing concern for both human safety and wildlife preservation.