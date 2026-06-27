/'India is a special friend': Seychelles FM Barry Faure ahead of PM Modi's visit

Seychelles has described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit as a landmark visit that shows deepening friendship between the two nations, coinciding with the island nation's golden jubilee of independence. Foreign Minister Barry Faure, speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, said that PM Modi's state visit to his country holds "a lot of meaning" and "bodes well for the future of our relations".

"It is a historic visit, taking place at an exceptional time in the history of Seychelles," Faure said. "We are celebrating our 50th anniversary since we gained sovereignty in 1976. We are also celebrating the 50th anniversary since we established diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles."

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Prime Minister Modi is the chief guest for the independence celebrations, an invitation extended to reflect India's consistent support. The trip follows Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie's state visit to India in February.

Faure highlighted India's role as a reliable partner, particularly during crises. "India is a country that has demonstrated its solidarity with neighbours and with the Global South," he said. During the COVID-19 pandemic and regional challenges, India provided critical assistance, including food security support and infrastructure aid. Seychelles also backs India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, with Faure stressing the need for African representation.

Full interview:

WION: How do you see PM Modi's visit to your country?

Barry Faure: This visit is an historic visit, taking place at an exceptional time in the history of Seychelles. It is a state visit of the Prime Minister, 2nd state visit to Seychelles, and it follows from the state visit of President Dr Patrick Herminie to India in February this year. We are celebrating our 50th anniversary since we gained sovereignty in 1976. We are also celebrating the 50th anniversary since we established diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. It is a very big event in the history of Seychelles. Looking forward to the visit of PM Modi, which demonstrates the strong partnership and the friendship that exists between our two countries. It holds a lot of meaning, a lot of value and bodes well for the future of our relations.

WION: Prime Minister Modi will be in your country as the chief guest for the celebrations. What was the thinking behind inviting the Indian Prime Minister for this honour?

Barry Faure: Since India has been a very strong and consistent loyal supporter of Seychelles, since the PM has been to Seychelles before, 10 years ago, we thought that it would be good for us to have him back here. Now that we have the new administration of PM Herminie. Being such a special friend to the Seychelles, to have him on our side on this occasion. There has been so much that has been achieved in our relations. Our relations span a wide range of areas, and we are on the cusp of taking it to the next qualitative level.

WION: Any outcomes are expected during the visit?

Barry Faure: Right, a number of legal instruments, which will be exchanged tomorrow at the President's state house. Number of announcements that will be made. At this point of time, I would not like to pre-empt. This visit is carefully prepared over several months, since February, when our President visited your country. We invited PM Modi to visit our country, and PM Modi expressed interest.