India: Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Akhnoor, 1 terrorist believed to be killed while 3 pushed back

The Indian army has foiled an infiltration bid in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region. The army said the terrorists were seen dragging one body towards the other side of the fence. Security forces said that four terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Indian territory near the International border in the Akhnoor area, which was caught on the surveillance camera and foiled by the forces.

The Indian army said that all the terrorists were pushed back into Pakistan territory and they were seen dragging a body along with them. The army says the body is believed to be of one among the four terrorists who were trying to infiltrate.

“Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through their own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB,” said Indian Army.

The Indian army also released a video of the surveillance footage where the terrorists can be seen dragging a body along with them while crossing back into Pakistan territory.

Also Read | Aditya L1 mission will reach destination on Jan 6: ISRO chief

The whole region close to the International Border has been put on high alert after a recent attack by terrorists on the Indian army in the Poonch district of Jammu region. Four Indian army soldiers were killed in an ambush in Poonch on December 21.

Watch | Govt refutes IMF's claim that India is vulnerable to rising debt × “Indian Army and Whiteknight Corps salute the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in Surankote on 21 Dec, 2023 while fighting the scourge of terrorism,” said the Indian Army.

The search operation in the area continues.