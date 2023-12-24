India: IIT Kanpur professor dies of cardiac arrest during speech, his last advice to students was...

In a tragic incident at India's prestigious IIT Kanpur campus, a 55-year-old senior professor, Sameer Khandekar, collapsed on stage and succumbed to a cardiac arrest while delivering a speech during an alumni meet event at the university's auditorium on Friday (Dec 22). The professor, who had been discussing the importance of maintaining good health, left the audience in shock with his final words.

"Take care of your health," the professor said.

Shortly after uttering this advice, Khandekar began to feel uneasy, experiencing chest pain.

Initially, he sat down, and it seemed like an emotional moment for the audience. However, his discomfort escalated, and he eventually collapsed on the stage.

Despite swift efforts to rush him to the hospital, Khandekar was declared dead upon arrival.

Cardiac arrest or cardiac block possible reasons

Dr Neeraj Kumar, providing details into the unfortunate incident, reportedly told a local media outlet, "After going through his medical history and examining him, we can say that he either died due to cardiac arrest or cardiac block. Specific details will be cleared in the postmortem report."

This tragic incident comes as there has been a growing prevalence of heart-related issues not only in India but globally. Heart attacks have become alarmingly common, prompting concerns about overall cardiovascular health.

Also Read | 303 Indians include 11 unaccompanied minors as France continues human trafficking probe: Report

In the aftermath of the incident, the professor's son, currently studying at Cambridge University, is set to conduct the last rites.

Khandekar, who had been grappling with cholesterol issues since 2019, was under continuous medication. Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, he pursued his B.Tech at IIT Kanpur and later earned his PhD in Germany.

Watch | OPEC nations affirm commitment to group after Angola's exit × Having joined IIT Kanpur in 2004 as an assistant professor, Khandekar ascended to the role of an associate professor and eventually served as the Department Head of the Mechanical Department and Student Welfare Dean.

His contributions extended to academia, marked by eight patents to his name. Khandekar is survived by his parents, wife, and son.