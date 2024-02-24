India: Hyderabad woman kidnapped TV anchor in desperate attempt to marry him; arrested

In a desperate attempt to marry a TV presenter, a woman from India’s Hyderabad city tried to abduct him after allegedly stalking him for days. The 31-year-old woman named Bhogireddy Trishna was apprehended by the police on Friday.

According to police, Trishna operates a digital marketing business in Hyderabad and came across TV anchor and video jockey Pranav Sistla’s profile on a matrimony site. Later, she came to know that it was rather a fake profile. Trishna contacts the real Pranav and continues the saga of desperation and obsession with him, which led to the abduction of the TV anchor.

Hyderabad shocker: Stalking, kidnapping in the name of marriage

Two years ago Trishna came across a profile on Bharat Matrimony that had Pranav’s photos. She started chatting with him, just realised later that it was not a genuine account.

She anyways reached out to the real VJ Pranav separately via an instant messaging app and told him about the incident. He told her it was a fake account that someone had created using his photo and that he had lodged a police complaint.

She, however, continued messaging him, which led him to block her number, police said. The story could have ended here if the woman had understood her boundaries and the meaning of consent, but she was determined to marry the video jockey.

According to the police, she planned to resolve the situation by kidnapping him and the help of four men for the job. Additionally, she attached an AirTag to Pranav’s car to track his whereabouts consistently.

On February 11, the four hired men kidnapped the victim took him to the office of the woman and thrashed him badly, police said.

Fearing for his life, the TV anchor agreed to respond to the woman’s calls and only then was he let off, police said.

Once freed, Pranav went straight to the Uppal police station and filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of the woman and the four kidnappers.

The case was registered under 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, the police apprehended the accused woman along with the four men she hired to carry out the abduction. Further investigation is underway.