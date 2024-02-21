India: Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets PM Modi, receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accompanied by his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, received a ceremonial guard of honour at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi during his two-day state visit to India on Wednesday (Feb 21).

"It is a privilege to be in India on an official state visit, reciprocating the visit of the Prime Minister to Greece a few months ago. For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance and we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics, political consultations, strategic partnership, but also fostering our economic lives between our two economies. So it's a real privilege to be here and I'm really looking forward to the discussions we will have as the Prime Minister," Mitsitakis said.

Earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who commended Mitsotakis' dedication to strengthening ties between the two nations.

Attendance at Raisina Dialogue 2024

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, serving as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday. His participation underscores the importance of fostering dialogues and collaborations on global issues.

Accompanying the Greek Prime Minister is a senior delegation along with a high-powered business delegation, emphasizing the commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and exploring economic opportunities.

The Ministry of External Affairs extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Mitsotakis via social media, highlighting the significance of his visit and his participation in the Raisina Dialogue 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart will hold bilateral discussions during Mitsotakis' visit. PM Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honor of the visiting dignitary, further fostering bilateral ties.

This visit marks the first bilateral visit from Greece to India at the Head of State or Head of Government level in 15 years, highlighting the significance of enhancing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs anticipates that Prime Minister Mitsotakis' visit will strengthen the existing strategic partnership between India and Greece, contributing to enhanced cooperation in various fields.

Following his engagements in New Delhi, Prime Minister Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before concluding his visit and returning to Athens.