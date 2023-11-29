LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India: Global corporations expected to make crore-plus offers at IIT-Bombay amid economic slowdown

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Nov 29, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
main img

Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Students at the IIT-B are hopeful that crore-plus offers will be coming from Da Vinci Derivatives, Hudson River Trading, Glean Technologies, Barclays, among others.

Even as the economic slowdown comes to bite corporations and businesses worldwide, the upcoming placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) is likely to see several crore-plus ($120,000+) job offers.

As per a report by the Times of India, students at the IIT-B are hopeful that crore-plus offers will be coming from Da Vinci Derivatives, Hudson River Trading, Glean Technologies, and Barclays, among others.

Expected offers

trending now

Da Vinci is expected to make a 1.3 crore offer for a domestic profile. Hudson River Trading, which is visiting the campus for the first time, is expected to offer a 200,000 Singapore Dollars package for a Singapore role.

Glean Technologies is also expected to make a $125,000 offer during the placement season. Meanwhile, Barclays is offering a role in Hong Kong, with a package of 11 lakh Hong Kong dollars.

Watch: 26/11 Mumbai attacks' youngest eyewitness: 'I wanted to shoot Kasab' | WION Exclusive

×

It must be noted that these details are based on job application forms and the companies may or may not make these offers. Any decision is taken only after conducting interviews at the campus.

The interview season is expected to start on December 1.

Last year's recap

A total of 384 companies participated in the placement process last year at the IIT-B, resulting in the placement of at least 1,500 students. The highest domestic salary stood at Rs 1.7 crore, and the highest international offer was Rs 3.7 crore. A total of 16 crore-plus offers and 65 international offers were accepted. 

Jane Street Capital, a trading firm headquartered in New York City, made the highest offer last year of 3.7 crore Indian rupees. The company is participating this year too, with a student saying, "Jane Street usually hires students through internships."

The average salary last year stood at 21.8 lakh Indian rupees.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and world politics, a truth seeker. 

RELATED

India: IMD issues orange alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in wake of very heavy rainfall

US embassy in India issues record 140,000+ student visas amid global visa surge

Video: Rescued Uttarakhand tunnel worker describes 17-day ordeal in first reaction