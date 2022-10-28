India: Duo treated for depression at govt mental health institute fall in love, tie the knot

The Government-run Institute of Mental Health, a 200-yr-old hospital in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu continues to offer a new life for thousands of patients. However, in what seems to be a first for the institute, two individuals who underwent treatment at the same time and recovered completely, fell in love and tied the knot. This wedding was solemnised on Friday at the Institute in Chennai.

Mahendran& Deepa, who underwent treatment & recovered fully at the institute of mental health in #chennai #tamilnadu ,fell in love while at the institute and decided to tied the knot



It was around two years ago that Mahendran,42, hailing from Chennai and Deepa,36, hailing from Vellore had begun their course of treatment at the hospital. Circumstances at their respective homes and their personal issues had mentally affected the duo and they were admitted as resident patients at the facility.

Responding well to the treatment, the duo began to show improvement and were moved to a Care Centre in the institute and were also allowed to perform small tasks and vocational duties. Mahendran who had an M.Phil qualification began to work as an assisting staff at the hospital, whereas Deepa who had completed Teacher's training started working at the in-house bakery.

It is said that love had blossomed between the two individuals, during the early phase of their stay and recovery at the hospital. Doctors had strictly recommended that they would have to complete the course of treatment, before going ahead and tying the knot. The wish of the couple finally came true on Friday, 28th October, as they tied the knot in the presence of Doctors, hospital staff, their respective families and Government officials.

