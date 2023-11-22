India: District magistrate's car kills three people on national highway in Bihar

The speeding vehicle of district magistrate (DM) of Madhepura in Indian state of Bihar killed three and caused critical injuries to two others as it hit them on National Highway 57 (NH57) in the state. Victims include a woman. The accident caused anger among the local who later blocked the highway.

“It is not immediately known whether the Madhepura DM was inside the car, the occupants of which fled the spot abandoning the vehicle. Apparently, the car was heading towards Darbhanga,” said Madhubani Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar as quoted by Press Trust of India (PTI).

Kumar said that according to eyewitnesses, the car was travelling at high speed and as driver tried to avoid people crossing the road, it swerved sharply but hit the people and then slammed in the road divider.

The police said that the accident occurred at 8 am on Tuesday (Nov 21) morning.

The account given by locals, as mentioned in multiple media reports, differs from the version currently being maintained by the authorities. The locals reportedly said that the victims were only walking on the road when the vehicle mowed them down.

Local villagers who blocked the road after the tragedy demanded compensation for families of the victims and construction of a service lane along the highway.

"The injured include two NHAI workers from Rajasthan, identified as Ashok Singh and Raju Singh, who were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors referred them to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital,” said the SP Sushil Kumar, as quoted by News 18.