India: Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Deedwana; juvenile among 3 held

PTI
JaipurUpdated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:09 AM IST

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday night when one of the accused asked the girl to come outside her house. The accused then took her in a car to a secluded place where three people raped her

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Deedwana district, police said on Monday.

Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained in connection with the case, they said.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday night when one of the accused asked the girl to come outside her house. The accused then took her in a car to a secluded place where three people raped her.

Later, the accused dropped the girl near her home and fled, they said.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint on Monday, following which an FIR was registered against the three people and they were detained, ASP Yogendra Foujdar said.

Police said a medical examination of the minor was done and her statement was recorded. Further investigation is on.

