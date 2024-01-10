India develops new and ferocious rifle in just 100 days

An indigenous rifle, named 'Ugram' and developed in less than 100 days, was unveiled by India's Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).



The Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), which is a unit of Hyderabad-based private firm Dvipa Armour India Private Limited and DRDO, has developed the 'Ugram' rifle.



The rifle created will be able to deploy rounds of 7.62 mm calibre, which will make it more ferocious compared to rifles which use 5.62 mm calibre rounds. An example of a rifle using 5.62 mm calibre rounds is the INSAS rifle, which is used popularly by the armed forces in India, which includes paramilitary forces.

The 'Ugram' rifle was developed by the DRDO keeping in mind the operational requirements of military, paramilitary and police forces, as reported by the Indian Express.



The newly-created rifle weighs four kg and will have an effective range of 500 metres, which is nearly five football fields. The rifle has been developed in accordance with the General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR) of the army.



GQSR is among the initial processes in capital procurement. This also outlines the requirement of the equipment, its physical and operational details along with its maintainability and quality requirements. The rifle has 20 rounds and fires both single and automatic modes.

Rifles go through tests for operational capability

"This was a mission-mode project taken up two years ago. After the ARDE designed the rifle, we started looking for a private industry partner for development and manufacturing," said ARDE Director Ankathi Raju, while speaking to The Indian Express.



"We have followed the concept of Development cum Production Partner, DcPP for the speedy progress of the project. Under this, the vendor is associated with us during the design and production too. After the product is made by the vendor, it will undergo acceptance trials. We placed the order for the assault rifle to the Hyderabad-based Dvipa Armour. The rifle will soon go for trials," said the ARDE director.

Watch: Maldives Government must issue a formal apology to India: MP Eva Abdulla The rifle has been created in 100 days and will go through trials to test the weapon's operational capability in conditions like extreme heat, underwater and harsh winter, reported the Times of India.



"While the process of design and design-related analysis started two years ago, the development in collaboration with the private vendor was completed in 100 days," said Ankathi Raju, while speaking to the Free Press Journal.



In December, the procurement of 70,0000 SIG Sauer's SIG716 rifle was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council.