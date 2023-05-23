India: Delhi-NCR's May heatwave to cool down with fresh spells of rain

India's weather department announced that the capital of world's most populous nation is set to experience a much-needed respite from an earth-scorching heat wave that has gripped North India this May. The heatwave is expected to subside as temperature is likely to fall in the coming days due to change in western disturbances, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The Western Disturbance is hitting Northwest India. Its effect has started to be seen in Jammu-Kashmir," the IMD Delhi regional head Kuldeep Srivastava said, while referring to the weather phenomenon that typically results in lowered temperatures.

"On May 24 and 25, it will have its effect in northwest India, Delhi-NCR and north Rajasthan. It will be cloudy and some light rain may also occur," Srivastava said. Delhi weather forecast: What does it suggest? Wednesday, May 24: The IMD weather forecast describes a "generally cloudy sky", along with light rain and thundershowers along with gusty winds towards afternoon and around evening at most places.

Thursday, May 25: The IMD weather forecast, for the second day in a row, describes a "generally cloudy sky" for Delhi and surrounding regions along with light rain and thundershowers.

Friday, May 26: By Friday, Delhi's weather is expected to be affected by a "generally cloudy sky" along with light rain and thundershowers at a few places. Delhi weather forecast: How less rain is too less rain? The IMD on Tuesday further noted that it may rain 1-2 cm in Delhi. This much rain typically leads to a temperature slash by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

There is also a chance of hailstorm in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, areas of Punjab connected with Himachal Pradesh and some areas of north Rajasthan during the period, the IMD scientist noted. Delhi heatwave: How bad is it? The Mercury on Tuesday ascended above 43 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s primary weather station Safdarjung Observatory on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

ALSO WATCH | Heatwave alert for several Indian states × Najafgarh was the hottest place in the national capital with a temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius. Narela, Pitampura, and Pusa recorded 45.3 degrees Celsius, 45.8 degrees Celsius, and 45.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

