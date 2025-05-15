Published: May 15, 2025, 06:25 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 06:25 IST

Story highlights India cracks down on e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart for selling Pakistani flags, urging them to comply with national laws immediately. India News

Show Full Article

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued formal notices to prominent e-commerce platforms, like Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation on 14th May, regarding the listing and sale of Pakistani national flags and related merchandise on their platforms.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, emphasised in a post on the platform X that such insensitivity will not be tolerated and directed these platforms to immediately remove all such content and adhere to national laws.

Earlier on 13th May, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had written to the Union Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, over the sale of Pakistani flags and merchandise on e-commerce platforms.

In a letter addressed to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, CAIT highlighted that items such as Pakistani flags, logo-bearing mugs, and T-shirts are being sold online.

They urged the government to impose an immediate ban on the sale of such items, especially in light of the ongoing Operation Sindoor and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.