India: Delhi wakes up to a foggy Christmas morning and chilly weather

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning and dense fog on Christmas as the temperature dipped further in the capital city, adding cheer to holiday vibes. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday dropped to 9.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Saturday, the Palam observatory of the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, while Safdarjung logged 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog in Delhi and nearby states over the next week

The IMD forecast dense fog in Delhi from Dec 25 to Dec 28. There will be foggy conditions and chilly temperatures from Dec 29 to Dec 30, with minimum temperatures seeing a fall.

As per IMD, very dense fog to fog conditions are also predicted in the morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh during Dec 25-27. Fog (Visibility in m) reported at 0830 hours IST today, the 25th December over Airports

Delhi-Palam 00m

Amritsar-00m

Agra-00m

Gwalior-00m

Prayagraj-00m

Jaisalmer-00m

Delhi-Safdarjung-200m

Delhi-Safdarjung-200m

Barapani/Shillong-300m

Among other states, dense fog is expected in Gangetic West Bengal on Dec 25, Odisha on Dec 25-26, Rajasthan on Dec 26, Madhya Pradesh on Dec 26-27 and in Punjab and Haryana on Dec 28-29.

In the North Eastern states, the weather body has said that fog conditions continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during Dec 27-29.

Meanwhile, amid dipping temperatures and fog, the air quality of the capital city continues to deteriorate. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the “very poor” range at 8:00 am on Sunday, as per the SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The Met department said earlier that minimum temperature across North India was likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.