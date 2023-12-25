LIVE TV
India: Delhi wakes up to a foggy Christmas morning and chilly weather

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Meanwhile, amid dipping temperatures and fog, the air quality of the capital city continues to deteriorate. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the “very poor” range at 8:00 am on Sunday. Photograph:(Twitter)

The IMD forecast dense fog in Delhi from Dec 25 to Dec 28. There will be foggy conditions and chilly temperatures from Dec 29 to Dec 30, with minimum temperatures dipping further.

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning and dense fog on Christmas as the temperature dipped further in the capital city, adding cheer to holiday vibes. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday dropped to 9.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

On Saturday, the Palam observatory of the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, while Safdarjung logged 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog in Delhi and nearby states over the next week

The IMD forecast dense fog in Delhi from Dec 25 to Dec 28. There will be foggy conditions and chilly temperatures from Dec 29 to Dec 30, with minimum temperatures seeing a fall.

As per IMD, very dense fog to fog conditions are also predicted in the morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh during Dec 25-27.

Among other states, dense fog is expected in Gangetic West Bengal on Dec 25, Odisha on Dec 25-26, Rajasthan on Dec 26, Madhya Pradesh on Dec 26-27 and in Punjab and Haryana on Dec 28-29. 

In the North Eastern states, the weather body has said that fog conditions continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during Dec 27-29.

Meanwhile, amid dipping temperatures and fog, the air quality of the capital city continues to deteriorate. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the “very poor” range at 8:00 am on Sunday, as per the SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). 

The Met department said earlier that minimum temperature across North India was likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Riya Teotia

Riya is a sub-editor at WION and a passionate storyteller who creates impactful and detailed stories through her articles. She likes to write on defence technologies and human-interest stories. She also possesses skills in drafting meticulously researched articles on sports, science & tech, and current trending stories.

 

 

