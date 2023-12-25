Indian PM Narendra Modi assures support to Tamil Nadu, deputes Sitharaman to assess flood situation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Dec 24) assured support to the flood-hit southern state of Tamil Nadu and also deputed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the situation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, took to his official X account and thanked PM Modi for his prompt attention to the situation.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi called me to inquire about the unprecedented floods in Southern Tamil Nadu, immediately after #CycloneMichaung," CM Stalin said in the post.

"I have explained to him the massive rescue and relief efforts undertaken by the state government, despite resource constraints, and sought immediate financial support from the Union government," he added. Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru. @narendramodi called me to inquire about the unprecedented floods in Southern Tamil Nadu, immediately after #CycloneMichaung.



In response to Stalin's plea, PM Modi assured full support from the Union government to aid Tamil Nadu's recovery efforts.

"Prime Minister has assured the support of the Union government to overcome these twin calamities and conveyed that he has deputed Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman to assess the flood situation," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu grapples with aftermath of cyclone

Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, causing massive destruction and significant damage to infrastructure and homes.

The ongoing flooding has so far claimed the lives of at least 35 people with Thoothukudi district accounting for 22 fatalities and Tirunelveli 13.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday (Dec 23) said that the rescue operation in the flood-affected southern districts of the state has been completed and the focus now is on the restoration of basic services there.

However, communication lines in some districts are still in disarray in the aftermath of the flood. Roads and railway tracks have been left inundated due to the incessant rainfall across the state