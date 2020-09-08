India-China standoff: What really happened on the Mukhpari peak, Rezang La

Pictures of Chinese soldiers holding spears and machete has emerged after their attempt to dislodge Indian forces from strategic heights in Mukhpari peak and Rezang La areas in Ladakh.

The weapons are actually traditional Chinese swords called Guan Dao. This piece of evidence sheds light on the real culprit behind the so-called ''provoaction''.

However, on Monday China said it hopes for disengagement as soon as possible, citing ''harsh winter''.

A 1996 agreement between both countries bars the use of guns and explosives from the Line of Actual Control, as the disputed border is known, although soldiers have clashed there before.

According to Chinese state media outlet the Global Times, the Indian troops had "illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into the Shenpao mountain region near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake", quoting senior colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesperson of the PLA.

The Indian Army rejected the claims of Indian troops transgressing into Chinese territory. However, their attempts were thwarted by Indian soldiers.

It said, "PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air" and "despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner".

"At no stage has the Indian army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing," the statement from India's military said.

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said "India's actions seriously violated the relevant agreements reached by the two sides and fueled regional tensions, which could easily cause misunderstandings and miscalculations.''

''They are serious military provocations of a very bad nature. We urge the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous acts, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly discipline front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again."

Beijing's statement is similar to the one issued by New Delhi in August when India had thwarted three incursion attempts from the PLA.

In August, India accused China of provoking military tensions at the border twice within one week. Both charges were denied by China, which said that the border standoff was "entirely" India's fault.