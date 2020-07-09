India-China standoff: Post-Galwan clash, India, China officials set to conduct virtual meet over LAC

After troops from both sides decided to disengage along the LAC(Line of Actual Control), Indian and Chinese officials are set to conduct a virtual meeting of the WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination) on border affairs which will take place on Friday, newswire ANI quoted sources as saying.

On Monday, India's National Security Adviser(NSA) Ajit Doval and China's foreign minister Wang Yi had a two-hour long phone call amid tensions at LAC after India and Chinese troops clashed at Galwan Valley leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, even though China's state-run Global Times had said that the PLA had suffered casualties as well but the Chinese foreign ministry hasn't released its casualty figures as yet.

Wang Yi and NSA Doval stressed on "phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas".

On Thursday, reports said India and Chinese troops had completed their disengagement with Chinese troops pulling back by approximately 2 kms from the LAC. The soldiers from both sides had pulled back from Patrolling Point 15 which is the Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh.

A Chinese official said that complete disengagement is likely to be completed by Friday. The incident at Galwan last month led to both sides amassing troops at the border as Indian officials said that China has been bringing in troops along the border since May.

On Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley. Chinese troops had earlier in the week begun to remove tents and had started moving out of areas at Galwan Valley as both sides looked to disengage.

"We hope India will work together with us to take concrete action and implement the consensus reached and jointly work for de-escalation along the border," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.