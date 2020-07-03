India-China standoff: No party should escalate tensions, says China as PM Modi visits Ladakh

As Prime Minister Modi visited Ladakh to visit troops amid standoff with China along the Line of Control(LAC), China's foreign ministry said that India should follow the same goal as China and "strictly follow the treaties signed through diplomatic and military channels to ensure tranquillity."

"India and China are major developing countries, the Indian side should not have miscalculations," China's foreign ministry said.

"India and China are in communication through negotiation in diplomatic channels, no party should act in a manner which could lead to escalation of tensions," the foreign mininstry spokesman said.

"India should not misguide and it should not have strategic miscalculation with China," it said.

"We hope to work together to uphold bilateral relations," the foreign ministry said.

