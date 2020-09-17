India-China standoff: India reiterates calls to China for complete disengagement at LAC

A week since foreign ministers of India and China met in Moscow, New Delhi has reiterated its call to Beijing for "complete disengagement" at the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas."

"We hope the Chinese side will strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and not make further attempts to unilaterally change status quo," Srivastava added.

Both foreign ministers had met in Moscow last Thursday on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation FMs meet for two hours. After the meet, they came out with a joint statement calling for easing of tensions by disengagement.

Since then while the Chinese side hasn't indulged in any aggression at LAC, no movement has taken place to disengage by PLA troops.

Meanwhile, statements from Beijing haven't been something that can instil confidence. Chinese foreign ministry in its daily presser on Thursday said, "It is imperative for India to immediately correct its mistakes" and "realize disengagement on the ground and take concrete action to ease up tensions in the relevant areas."

India has been focusing on diplomacy. India's defence minister Rajnath Singh speaking in both houses of the Parliament said New Delhi is committed to peaceful dialogue with the Chinese side including through diplomatic and military channels.

The situation remains precarious on the ground and as winter sets in the Indian army have started to send supplies for forces at the LAC.