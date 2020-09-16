India-China standoff: How Indian military is preparing for the treacherous, high-altitude winter against PLA at LAC

Both India and China are negotiating to resolve the confrontation, but neither side has backed down. The Indian military is now set to keep troops deployed along the high-altitude border through the winter.

India's biggest military logistics exercise

From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, India's military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China.

In recent months, one of India's biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet that India administers as a union territory, officials said.

(Reuters)

(Photograph:Reuters)