India-China standoff: India hands over PLA soldier to China across LAC

Amid tension along the LAC with China, India on Wednesday handed over the Chinese soldier who had entered the Ladakh region.

The PLA soldier was handed over at Chushul Moldo meeting point early on Wednesday. China's Global Times confirmed the development citing PLA News.

"The Indian army's decision to return the Chinese soldier is viewed as a positive sign ahead of the eighth round of China-India commander-level talks this week," the state-run Global Times said.

India and China are expected to hold the eighth round of commander-level talks on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control(LAC)in the eastern Ladakh region.

Chinese foreign ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian had said earlier that China hopes India hands over the soldier as soon as possible and works with China to promote the implementation of the consensus reached at the seventh round of talks.

The Indian Army had apprehended the Chinese soldier in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh. China had claimed the solider had "who got lost in China-India border areas".

The Indian Army had said that PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes.

"A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities," the Indian Army had said.