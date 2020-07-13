India-China standoff: India, China corps commanders to meet on Tuesday to discuss second phase disengagement along LAC

Indian Army officials said corps commander-level talks between India and China will be held at Chushul in eastern Ladakh on Tuesday.

The talks will mainly focus on the second phase of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

It will be the first meeting between the two sides this month. Both sides had met earlier on June 6, and after the Galwan clash between Chinese and Indian troops the core commanders had met on June 22 and June 30 amid tensions along the LAC after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action by Chinese troops on June 15, although the PLA had suffered casualties as well but the Chinese foreign ministry has constantly denied reports.

China's state-run Global Times had claimed that its Army had suffered casualties as well. Last week both sides decided to actively disengage after India's National Security Advisor(NSA) Ajit Doval spoke to Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi over the phone for two hours.

On Friday, both sides had conducted talks under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination(WMCC) on border affairs deciding to continue the dialogue process

The Chinese government said it would "both sides exchanged frank and in-depth views on the recent Sino-Indian border situation and made positive progress in easing the situation on the ground."

The Chinese Army earlier last week had pulled out of Gogra and Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh after disengagement talks.

Both sides had also disengaged from Patrolling Point(PP) 17 which is the Hot Springs area with complete disengagement completed at P-14, PP-15 and PP-17.

