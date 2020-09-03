India-China standoff: Army chief Naravane begins two-day Ladakh visit

Army chief Gen MM Naravane kicked off his two-day visit to Ladakh on Thursday to review Indian forces' "operational preparedness" in the region in the wake of Chinese attempts to change status quo along the southern bank of Pangong Lake, official sources said.

"The Chief of Army Staff is on a two-day visit to Leh to review operational preparedness in Ladakh region," said a source, reported news agency PTI.

The sources also said that the army chief will be briefed about the situation by top military officials who are supervising deployment of troops and India's combat readiness in the area.

Earlier, tensions between both the countries spiralled yet again after China unsuccessfully tried to occupy some areas in the southern bank of Pangong lake which forced India to deploy additional forces and weapons.

The Indian Army on Monday blamed the Chinese military for engaging in "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said China continued "provocative action" a day earlier when ground commanders of both the nations were holding talks to de-escalate the situation.