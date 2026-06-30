/India calls for lasting peace as PM Modi speaks to Iran’s Pezeshkian

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, even as the situation in West Asia remains fragile despite the ceasefire understanding.

President Pezeshkian briefed the Indian PM on "recent developments" in the region and the path forward following Iran, US understanding that was achieved earlier this month. The Prime Minister welcomed the update and reiterated India's long-standing call for all disputes to be resolved through "dialogue and diplomacy" rather than escalation.

“Freedom of navigation and commerce critical”

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"Prime Minister welcomed the understanding reached, and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," the Indian readout said. PM Modi also stressed the importance of "continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability, while safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce in critical waterways".

New Delhi has significant stakes in the region with energy security, trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz, and the safety of its large diaspora in the Gulf and Iran. India imports substantial energy resources and relies on stable shipping lanes for its economy.

India to take party in Khamenei's funeral

The call comes days before the funeral ceremony of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, take place starting 3rd July. India will send a high-level delegation to Tehran to pay respects. The team included Bihar Governor Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.