India by-poll election updates: BJP wins SP’s bastion Rampur, and more

The counting of votes for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats started on Sunday morning at 8 am. The seats are spread across five states and Delhi. The by-poll election took place in Delhi, Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand on June 23.

In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Durgesh Pathak won the Rajinder Nagar election by a margin of around 11,555 votes.

In a major political development in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi on Sunday won the Lok Sabha by-poll in Rampur under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah, the bastion of Samajwadi Party (SP) big shot Azam Khan.

In Rampur, BJP had fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who recently joined the party. Whereas, SP candidate Asim Raja was handpicked by Azam Khan.

"I dedicate my victory to the workers of the party. They have been working continuously day and night. I want to thank the people of Rampur. BJP has always been working for the development of the public," BJP's winning candidate Lodhi said.

As the counting of votes for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-poll is underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Bhojpuri actor-singer Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' is leading with a margin of

over 11,000 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. This is the second stronghold of the Samajwadi party where the BJP is unfurling the lotus in UP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party’s Mekapati Vikram Reddy headed towards a big win in the Atmakur by-poll, leading by over 82888 votes at the end of the final counting.

In Punjab, in a major setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann on Sunday won the Sangrur Lok Sabha by-poll, the home turf of Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Mann won the by-poll with 2,53,154 votes thus defeating the ruling party's candidate on a Lok Sabha seat held last by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"This is a great win for our party. We have defeated all national parties in this by-poll. My priority will be to raise the issue of the poor economic condition of Sangrur, including the condition of farmers under debt. We will work with the Punjab government," said winning candidate Mann.

Tripura Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manik Saha won the assembly poll from the Town Bardowali constituency by a margin of 6,104 votes, the Election Commission said.

BJP has bagged victory on three out of four seats in the Tripura by-polls while Congress won one seat.

Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman won from Agartala seat by 3,163 votes. The BJP won Town Bordowali, Jubarajnagar and Surma seats respectively. The by-polls in Tripura were crucial for Manik Saha who replaced Biplab Kumar Deb last month.

In Jharkhand, the BJP's Gangotri Kujur is leading by 112 votes while the Congress is trailing in the second position.

