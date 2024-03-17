India: Boiler explodes in Haryana's Rewari, injures around 40

Nearly 40 workers were wounded after a boiler exploded at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari on Saturday evening (March 16), said officials.

The incident occurred in the industrial area of Dharuhera.

The people were immediately rushed to the hospital with burn injuries.

Many of them were taken to the Civil Hospital in Rewari and some were referred to hospitals in Delhi and Gurugram, said police.

Civil surgeon Dr Surender Yadav said one serious patient was referred to Rohtak.

"A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak," Dr Yadav said. VIDEO | Here’s what Civil Surgeon Dr Surender Yadav said after a boiler blast in Haryana’s Rewari.



"We received information about a boiler blast at a factory and immediately sent an ambulance to the site. 23 patients are admitted to our hospital and they are in stable condition.

The wounded were admitted to the Sir Shadi Lal Trauma Center, Rewari.

No casualties have so far been reported as of now.

After receiving the information about the incident, a police squad arrived at the scene and took the wounded to the trauma centre in Rewari.

"We received information that a boiler exploded at a factory in Dharuhera. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre in Rewari. Those who are in serious condition are being referred to Rohtak. No casualty has been reported," news agency ANI quoted Parmod Kumar, City Police Station as saying.

The incident, as per PTI reports, took place on Saturday evening when a boiler exploded in the dust collector of the factory.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to douse the fire.