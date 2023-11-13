India: At least six people killed, three injured after fire in Hyderabad building

At least six people have been killed and three others have injured after fire broke out in the Indian city of Hyderabad at a chemical warehouse, on Monday (Nov 13). The incident, which took place in the city's Nampally area, is said to have been caused by a spark during a car repair.

About the incident

A report by news agency ANI citing Hyderabad's Central Zone DCP Venkateshwar Rao said that the blaze was caused by a spark during a car repair and spread to chemical kept in the warehouse.

"The repair work of a car was going on in the godown on the ground floor. The sparks spread to the chemical barrel kept in the godown and caused the fire. Within no time, the fire engulfed other floors of the building and caused six deaths," said Rao.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, said the DCP.

So far 21 people were evacuated from the building, out of which 10 people were shifted to a hospital while six of them died, a senior fire department official told reporters, as per news agency PTI.

The fire department official, based on preliminary information, said that they people are suspected to have died of asphyxiation.

Fire breaks out at electronics shop

Earlier on Monday, another fire was reported at an electronics store located in the Indian city's Shalibanda. However, there were no reported casualties.

Six fire tenders along with 30 fire fighting personnel despatched to the spot and successfully extinguished the flames, a local fire official told ANI.

"A fire broke out at an electronics showroom at Shalibanda. The fire spread to the second and third floors of the showroom," said Srinivas Reddy, district fire officer, speaking about the incident.

He added, "After three hours of work, we controlled the fire. The incident happened around 1 am today."