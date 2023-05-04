India: At least 11 killed in Chhattisgarh car-truck collision

At least 11 people have been killed after a truck collided with a car, on Wednesday night (May 3), in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, reported news agency ANI citing a police official. The collision took place on National Highway-30, near Jagatra in the Balod district.



The accident was also confirmed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who expressed grief over the loss of life and prayed for the recovery of the injured. Speaking about the incident he said that the car was headed to a wedding function when the crash took place near Balodgahan between Purur and Charma.



"It has just been reported that 10 people have died and one girl is in critical condition in a collision between a Bolero and a truck going to a marriage function near Balodgahan between Purur and Charma in Balod. May God give peace to the departed souls and courage to their families. I pray for the recovery of the injured girl," said Baghel, on Twitter.



According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Balod Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the injured have been taken to the Indian city of Raipur for better treatment, while the search for the driver of the truck is underway, reported ANI.



"10 killed and one child seriously injured after a truck and car collided near Jagatra in Balod district," said Yadav, as quoted by ANI.



However, hours later Arun Kumar Sahu, Station House Officer of Purur police station, said while ten occupants of the Mahindra Bolero died on the spot, a child succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.



In the update on the accident, the officer also said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and efforts to trace the truck driver who fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle continued, as of Thursday morning.



According to local media, those involved in the accident are said to be from the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. It is said the family was heading to Markatola village of Kanker district from Soram, as per media reports.