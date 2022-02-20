India asks citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily amid Russian conflict

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has issued an advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine to leave the country temporarily in the midst of multiple war risks.

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," said the embassy in its new advisory.

"Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure," it added.







For updates on charter flights, the embassy advised Indian students to contact their respective student contractors.

"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow the Embassy's Facebook, website, and Twitter for any updates, "it said.

(With inputs from agencies)