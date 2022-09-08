India asks Amazon to stop selling 'seatbelt alarm blockers'

Amazon has been asked to stop selling devices designed to disable car seatbelt alarms, Indian transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters, citing potential safety risks. Indian tycoon Cyrus Mistry's death in a car accident has put broader road safety issues in the country under scrutiny. Reports suggest that Mistry was sitting in the back seat without wearing a seatbelt.

The sale of such devices isn't illegal, but they pose a safety risk. Gadkari told Reuters in an interview that the metal clips available on Amazon are inserted in seatbelt slots to bypass the alarm that typically keeps pinging when seatbelts are not in use while a car is being driven.

"People buy clips from Amazon to evade wearing seatbelts. We have sent a notice to Amazon to stop (selling these)," Gadkari said.

Gadkari had earlier said that wearing seat belts while in the back seat will be made mandatory in the country. He further informed that automakers will be asked to introduce alarms similar to the ones for front seats, that will ring if the passenger isn't wearing a seatbelt.

The minister said that vehicle accidents killed about 150,000 people in India in 2021. The World Bank last year said that India had a death on its roads every four minutes.

Notably, the e-commerce website has several listings for such devices which are sold at a very nominal price.

(With inputs from agencies)