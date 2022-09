India: Amarinder Singh joins BJP, also merges Punjab Lok Congress with the party

In India, former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday at the party headquarters here in presence of union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju.

Amarinder Singh also merged his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with BJP.

Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh met BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi.

Talking to reporters at the BJP headquarters, Amarinder Singh said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP president JP Nadda.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed Amarinder Singh for joining the party and said right-thinking people of the country should be united."A sensitive state like Punjab should be handled carefully.

During his tenure as CM, he never kept politics before national security," Rijiju said.

Amarinder announced joining the BJP after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12 in Delhi.

Amarinder Singh served Congress for long years and resigned as chief minister in September last year ahead of assembly polls. He later also resigned from the Congress and formed Punjab Lok Congress which tied up with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt) for the assembly polls held early this year.

Amarinder Singh`s joining the BJP is a big shot in the arm for the party in the border state. The BJP now has a credible Sikh face in Punjab who has been active in state politics for several decades.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.