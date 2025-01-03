Mohammad Arshad, a man from Agra in India's state of Uttar Pradesh who killed his entire family, had made a phone call to his uncle after the murder. Arshad's uncle revealed on Friday (Jan 3) that after killing his mother Asma and four sisters, the murderer called him and said "Uncle I have killed the whole family".

Arshad killed his family members in a hotel in Lucknow on Wednesday (Jan 1) and shot a video confessing the crime that he slit the wrists and throats of his mother and sisters. He even claimed that his father was also involved in the heinous crime.

Asma's family demanded the death penalty for Arshad.

Her brother Mohammad Zeesghan told PTI, "I received a phone call from Lucknow that day. I spoke with Arshad. He said, 'Uncle I have killed the whole family,' after which the police took away the phone."

Zeeshan further added, "I last spoke to my sister almost four months ago. She was very simple and loving. I want Arshad to get the harshest punishment, he should be hanged."

'He was afraid that if something happened to him...'

A preliminary investigation into the case said that Arshad took the action because of his domestic disputes. But in the video, he shot after the murder, he claimed he killed the family because his neighbours harassed them.

A police officer said, "He was afraid that if something happened to him, what would happen to his mother and sisters? So, he decided to kill them."

Arshad was placed in judicial custody on Thursday (Jan 2).