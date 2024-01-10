India a pillar of stability, trusted friend: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

While addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world looks upon India "as an important pillar of stability, a trusted friend, and a partner committed to people-centric development."

Highlighting India's pivotal role on the global stage, the Prime Minister stated, "India's cooperation, labour is making the world stable."

The Indian PM also called on nations worldwide to unite for common objectives. "We can have joint goals and achieve it together," PM Modi said at the 10th edition of the event in Gandhinagar in the Indian state of Gujarat.

World leaders who are joining the event also include United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "The participation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in this Summit, is a matter of great joy for us. His presence as the chief guest at Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a symbol of the ever-strengthening relations between India and UAE..."

Modi said that UAE companies have inked agreements for new investments worth billions of dollars in India's port infrastructure.

PM Modi also underscored India's multifaceted global role, stating, "We are the voice of global good, global south, tech hub for solutions, powerhouse of youth, and a democracy that delivers."

"This is the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal. Therefore, this is even more significant. Representatives from more than 100 countries, who are participating in this Summit, are crucial partners in this development journey of India..." PM Modi noted.

Reiterating India's goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, Modi said that India is well on its way to achieve its goal for the next 25 years.

PM Modi while exuding confidence in India's growth said, "Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. 10 years ago, India was in the eleventh position. Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but it is my guarantee that it will happen..."