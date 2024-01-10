All-women Delhi Police contingent to march down Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day parade

For the first time in the history of Delhi Police, an all-women contingent will march on the Republic Day parade of India. The contingent comprising 194 women officials will march down the ceremonial boulevard of Kartavya Path in New Delhi on the 75th Republic Day of India, said a Delhi Police official on Tuesday.

This is seen as a step towards promoting and encouraging women in the armed forces for new roles.

IPS officer, Shweta K Sugathan will lead the marching contingent comprising women head constables on January 26.

Another novel feature will be the presence of more than 80 per cent of the women officials from Northeast India in the city force contingent, as per officials.

According to Delhi Police, this is done under its policy of recruiting people from the eight northeastern states to “bridge the gap” between the police and the people from that region.

The contingent is currently undergoing practice daily in Delhi and most of them have been recruited by the Delhi Police Armed Unit.

The women’s pipe band of the Delhi Police will also be led by a woman officer, Ruyangunuo Kense, as compared to last time when a male officer, Inspector Rajender Singh, led it. The women’s pipe band plays the Delhi Police song every year and comprises 135 constables and head constables.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu, all the participants are taking part in the parade for the first time and are "very excited".

It was in 1975 when for the first time a women officer led the Delhi Police contingent at the Republic Day parade. It was none other than, Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer. She led the all-male contingent of Delhi Police. The defence ministry had asked all the forces last year to have more women participants in their contingents, bands and even tableaux.

Delhi Police’s marching contingent has always participated in the Republic Day parade since India became a Republic on 26 January 1950. It has been adjudged the best marching contingent 15 times, the last one being in 2021.

For this year’s Republic Day parade, India has invited French President Emmanuel Macron as its chief guest.