India: 25 boats engulfed in Massive fire at Vishakhapatnam harbour, criminal angle suspected

A major fire wreaked havoc at Vishakhapatnam harbour, engulfing at least 25 fishing boats in flames. Despite efforts by multiple fire engines, an Indian Navy vessel had to be deployed to bring the blaze under control. The estimated loss from this incident, where each boat cost nearly ₹15 lakh ($18k) stands within the range of ₹4-5 crores (around half a million dollar).

The fire originated late at night on a fishing boat, prompting authorities to detach and set it adrift to prevent the flames from spreading. Winds and water currents led the boat back to the jetty, igniting adjacent vessels.

The presence of diesel containers and gas cylinders on the boats exacerbated the inferno, resulting in the destruction of the entire jetty area.

Suspected causes and investigation

Vishakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar revealed suspicions among fishermen that criminal elements might have intentionally set the boats ablaze.

Another theory suggests the fire may have been triggered during a party on one of the boats. The magnitude of the loss is exacerbated by the crucial role these boats play in the livelihoods of the local fishermen.

Visuals show firefighters battling the flames while distressed fishermen witness the destruction of their livelihoods. Explosions in some boats, likely caused by the fire reaching fuel tanks, induced panic in the area.

Senior police officer Ananda Reddy confirmed that the fire erupted around 11:30 pm, with cylinders on the boats causing explosions, as reported by NDTV. Authorities urged residents to stay clear of the area due to safety concerns. No casualties have been reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.