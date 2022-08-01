India: 10 killed after fire breaks out in private hospital in Jabalpur

At least 10 people were killed, including patients, in a major fire that broke out at a private hospital in India on Monday (August 1). The officials have confirmed the death toll after the tragic accident that happened at the New Life Multispeciality Hospital, in Jabalpur in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

When the fire broke out, many people including patients and hospital staff were inside the building. Several fire tenders were deployed and eventually, the blaze was brought under control.

Vishwas Sarang, who is the Medical Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that the authorities are trying to figure out the exact cause of the fire. Although, he hinted that a short-circuit could have been the reason. There's no confirmation yet.

दु:ख की इस घड़ी में शोकाकुल परिवार स्वयं को अकेला न समझें,मैं और संपूर्ण मध्यप्रदेश परिवार के साथ है।



राज्य सरकार की ओर से मृतकों के परिजनों को 5-5 लाख रुपये और गंभीर रूप से घायलों को 50-50 हजार रुपये की सहायता प्रदान की जायेगी।घायलों के संपूर्ण इलाज का व्यय भी सरकार वहन करेगी।

Sarang said: "At present, I can`t say why many people have lost lives, as the operation is still underway. I am in touch with the Jabalpur district collector, who is on the spot and leading the rescue operation."

He also stated that the people who were trapped inside the hospital building have been evacuated and the fire has been doused. It is also reported that all the patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told India-based news agency PTI that the fire erupted at the private hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area around 2.30 pm (local time).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences as he tweeted: "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families."

"I hope the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all assistance to those affected," PM Modi added.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 1, 2022 ×

