Inaugural India-Central Asia NSA meeting to be held in December

As a key outcome of the first India-Central Asia summit that took place in January this year, the inaugural National Security Advisors meet will take place in December this year in India.

The meeting takes place even as India and Central Asia celebrate 30 years of establishment of ties and focus on increasing engagement. Central Asia consists of five countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan with whom India has cultural and civilization ties.

The India Central Asia summit had taken place earlier with the participation of PM Modi and all leaders of the five countries and the key outcomes of the meet included holding summit level meet every two years. Leaders also agreed on regular meetings of foreign ministers, trade ministers, culture ministers and secretaries of the Security Council or NSAs as part of close cooperation.

India will also host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) NSA meeting in March of next year(2023). India will be taking over the chair of the group in September this year after the summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

On Friday, India's deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri took part in 17th Secretaries of Security Councils meeting in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. During the meeting, the key focus of India was on Afghanistan as officials highlighted how India has helped the Afghan people as it reiterated its call for the formation of an inclusive government, preserving the rights of women, children and minorities and combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

While the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August last year shocked the region and the world, the focus since then has been on aid to the Afghan people by New Delhi. India has sent 40,000 MT of wheat, 30 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 500 units of winter clothing so far. In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Patika province, Indian Air force planes delivered 28 tons of emergency relief assistance.

However, worries remain over Afghan territory being used by terrorists which was emphasised by India's deputy NSA who highlighted the threat posed by various terror groups including those designated by UNSC such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Lashkar -e-Taiba, Jaish -e-Mohammed among others. He pointed to the recent attack on Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul while expressing concerns over the increase in the number of terror attacks by ISIS affiliate Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP).

This year India is the Chair of the Council of Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure ( RATS) of the SCO and has strongly taken up the issue of countering terror finance. It has chaired 24 meetings of various groups of the SCO RATS structure with five meetings held in India.

India will also be holding the SCO RATS council meeting on October 14th this year in Delhi.

During his Uzbekistan visit, Deputy NSA Misri held bilateral meetings with Uzbek NSA Viktor Makhmudov, Mongolian NSA J. Enkhbayar and called on the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov Imanovich.

