In pics: Indo-Tibetan Border Police celebrate Republic Day in Ladakh

Soldiers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Tuesday celebrated Republic Day and marched with the national flag in Ladakh.

At freezing temperatures, the soldiers waved the national flag as they held a mini-parade of their own on a frozen water body.

One of the battalions marched with the flag on a frozen like, while another battalion of the ITBP which included both men and women were seen celebrating Republic Day at a border outpost in high altitude.

A day before Republic Day, 17 ITBP personnel received police service medals in different categories.

Two officers - Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh and Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra received police medals for gallantry, while three were given the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. In addition, 12 police medals were awarded for Meritorious Service.

The ITBP contingent was also part of the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

A total of 32 tableaux from 17 states and union territories, six from the Defence Ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces — depicted India’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess on Rajpath on Tuesday.

This year, the attendance to the Republic Day parade was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those below 15 years of age and above 65 were not allowed among the visitors at the venue.

The parade also witnessed several major changes. The contingents only marched a distance of 3.5 km instead of the usual 8.5 km and for the first time in 55 years, no foreign dignitary attended the January 26 parade.